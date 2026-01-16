The Santo Amaro festivities in Santa Cruz are a hit.

The Municipality of Santa Cruz continues the festivities in honor of Saint Amaro with a diverse set of religious, cultural, and institutional initiatives.

This Thursday, January 15th, the celebrations began at the Santa Cruz Parish Church with the Solemn Eucharist in honor of Saint Amaro, followed by the traditional procession from the Parish Church to the Chapel of Saint Amaro, located in Dr. João Abel de Freitas Square.

As part of the activities associated with the festivities, the 2025 Christmas Competitions, dedicated to sweets and liqueurs, took place, an initiative promoted by the Parish Council of Santa Cruz, in the Parish Hall.

The program also included the Solemn Session of the Parish Day of Santa Cruz, which included the awarding of prizes related to the 2025 Christmas Contests, in a ceremony organized by the Parish Council, in Padre Patrocínio Alves Square.

The celebrations were enlivened by various musical performances throughout the afternoon and evening, with concerts by Beatriz Band, Miguel Pires Trio, and ATOA, providing entertainment and socializing for the local population and visitors, who turned out in large numbers for the second day of the festival.

The festivities continue this Friday with a diverse program that includes the Santo Amaro Orienteering Race, school presentations, street entertainment with puppets and theater performances, as well as the Ethnographic Fair, gastronomic demonstrations, and musical moments with concerts and DJs. The initiative aims to involve the entire community, promoting the participation of young people and valuing local traditions.

From Diário Notícias

