Warning for rough seas raised to orange level.

The yellow warning for strong sea agitation has been intensified to an orange warning, interspersed with two periods of yellow warning for the north coast of Madeira and Porto Santo island. Between midnight and 9 am on Sunday, IPMA (Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere) forecasts northwest waves of 5 to 5.5 meters in height. This is the critical period for this worsening, predicted once again for the weekend.

Starting today, from 6 pm until midnight, a yellow warning will be in effect (after which an orange warning will come into effect) and will end, in principle, at 6 pm on Sunday, with northwest waves of 4 to 5 meters during these two periods. On the south coast of Madeira, between 6 pm this Friday and 12 pm on Sunday, more precisely on the west side, a yellow warning is in effect for west/northwest waves of 4 to 4.5 meters.

There is also a yellow warning for North/Northwest winds with gusts up to 80 km/h on the eastern and western extremes of the south coast of Madeira, as well as on the north coast and Porto Santo, in addition to gusts up to 110 km/h in mountainous areas, between 9 pm on Saturday and 12 pm on Sunday.

