PSP seizes 80 kilos of fireworks and initiates proceedings for the use of pyrotechnics in a vehicle on the highway.

The Madeira Regional Command of the Public Security Police (PSP) reported in a statement that the Weapons and Explosives Unit, within the scope of Operation “Police always present – Safe Holidays 2025-2026”, seized approximately 80 kilograms of fireworks, in gross weight, at a commercial establishment in the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

“The offender, despite being duly authorized to sell pyrotechnic material, possessed in his possession a quantity far exceeding that permitted by law, which would be 10 (ten) kilograms in gross weight,” says the same source.

In the statement, the Madeira Regional Command informs that the Police witnessed a citizen driving on the expressway using a fireworks box on the roof of his vehicle, who will be subject to administrative proceedings for the various infractions committed, both in terms of road traffic legislation and pyrotechnics. This incident, which was recorded on video and shared on various social networks, created a high-risk situation for road safety and infrastructure.

“The Public Security Police (PSP) appeals to the public for the responsible use of pyrotechnic articles, reminding them of the serious risks and irreversible consequences associated with the incorrect use of this material,” it concludes.

From Jornal Madeira

