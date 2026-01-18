TAP Air Portugal announces new routes and strategic investment in Porto.

TAP Air Portugal announced this week that it is reaffirming its commitment to the north of the country through a set of strategic measures that strengthen operations from Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport and consolidate the airline’s position in the region.

This winter, TAP is offering 135 direct flights per week from Porto to destinations around the world, including 13 weekly flights to four intercontinental destinations: Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, New York and Luanda.

Starting July 1st, new routes to Terceira and Praia (Cape Verde) will begin operating, with three weekly flights, and next winter the Porto–Boston connection will cease to be seasonal, operating year-round. In addition, Porto will have direct flights to Tel Aviv, with four weekly departures.

In its strategic plan for the next three years, TAP also plans to launch other new intercontinental routes, which will be announced in due course, in addition to increasing frequencies on several existing routes.

At the same time, the airline will invest in the construction of a new Maintenance and Engineering Hub at Porto Airport, with capacity for two A321 or similar aircraft. This project, scheduled for completion in 2028, represents a decisive step in TAP’s growth strategy in the region, allowing it to internalize major fleet inspections, reduce operating costs, and create approximately 200 highly specialized jobs.

Luís Rodrigues, CEO of TAP Air Portugal, stated during the presentation of TAP’s new routes and investment in Porto, held at Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport:

“This is a new moment for TAP and for Northern Portugal. We are strengthening our intercontinental operations and investing in critical infrastructure, guaranteeing more options for our customers and more opportunities for the regional economy. TAP is more committed to the North than ever before.”

Thierry Ligonnière, CEO of ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal, stated:

“The signing of this memorandum with TAP Air Portugal expresses our joint commitment to the North of Portugal and to the future of Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport, strengthening Porto’s connection to the world and investing in the country’s aircraft maintenance. ANA|VINCI Airports will remain committed to the quality of service that has distinguished the airport, and to structural investments, such as the runway renovation, worth over 50 million euros, which prepare the airport and our customers for a future of greater connectivity and growth.”

https://aeroin.net/tap-air-portugal-anuncia-novas-rotas-e-investimento-estrategico-no-porto/

