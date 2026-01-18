Bad weather forces TAP plane to return to Lisbon and keeps other flights ‘circling’

TAP Air Portugal flight TP1685, originating from Lisbon and scheduled to land at 09:15 at Madeira International Airport, has been diverted again to Lisbon due to the poor weather conditions affecting the region this morning.

According to information from the Flight Radar website and confirmed by ANA Aeroportos, other flights are still waiting for a window of opportunity to land in Funchal.

Among them are flight TP1687, also from TAP and originating in Lisbon, flight EJU5333, operated by EasyJet Europe and originating in Berlin, with a scheduled landing at 10:20 am, and also flight HV6627 from Transavia, originating in Amsterdam eventually landed after circulating for almost an hour.

Due to the weather conditions this Sunday morning, operations at the airport remain disrupted, and at least 1 flight destined for Madeira has already been diverted.

At the monent 2 flights are waiting to land, easyJet Gatwick, and Ryanair Porto.

