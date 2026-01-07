Video of a getaway car sparks outrage on social media.

There’s a video circulating on social media that’s causing quite a stir. The footage shows a car being stopped by a Public Security Police vehicle in the middle of a road in Caniço.

When everything seemed to indicate that the driver of the passenger car would stop to comply with the orders of the PSP officers – including the officer who was in the passenger seat opening the car door – the driver, without hesitation, decided to reverse, bypassing the cars that were circulating there, and continue on his way.