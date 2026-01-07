Video of a getaway car sparks outrage on social media.

There’s a video circulating on social media that’s causing quite a stir. The footage shows a car being stopped by a Public Security Police vehicle in the middle of a road in Caniço.
When everything seemed to indicate that the driver of the passenger car would stop to comply with the orders of the PSP officers – including the officer who was in the passenger seat opening the car door – the driver, without hesitation, decided to reverse, bypassing the cars that were circulating there, and continue on his way.
A few meters later, he made a U-turn near a roundabout and sped away, leaving the other motorists and people who were on the road at the time in disbelief.
The PSP (Portuguese Public Security Police) followed in pursuit of the driver.
It should be noted that the video has been widely shared on social media, with many people expressing their outrage at an action that jeopardizes the lives and safety not only of those involved but also of other motorists and pedestrians.