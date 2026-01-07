Association rescues dog “in deplorable condition” (with photos)

The scum that do this should be named and shamed, I hope they get whats coming to them plus a huge fine on top of it.

If you see any animal abuse report it as this is the only way things might get a little better.

The Association Help Feed Dogs rescued a female French bulldog that was reportedly with a homeless person.

“Lola was found with a homeless person, in this absolutely deplorable state,” the association began by explaining.

In the post, those responsible explain that a former volunteer spoke with the man in the hope that he would agree to give away the dog, “fortunately he readily agreed, which immediately seemed strange to us,” they explain.

It appears the dog had a microchip. When the association contacted the owner, he replied that the dog was “fine and fat.” “When we confronted him, saying that Lola was in our hands and in that state, he ended up admitting that the dog had disappeared 15 days ago.”

The association went to the owner’s address, and there, together with a woman who lived there, they realized that the dog was living inside the chicken coop.

“Lola has milk in her teats, which means she recently gave birth. We don’t know what they did to the puppies, or maybe we do,” the association began, “she was used, exploited and discarded to make money. And this is the result, a hairless dog, weak, with her teats hanging, her ears completely closed, unable to hear absolutely anything,” the post reads.

To report animal abuse in Madeira, you should contact the following official authorities:

​Primary Contacts

​ Animal Ombudsman (Provedoria do Animal): Call 291 212 100 or email provedor.animal@madeira.gov.pt .

Call or email . ​ GNR – SEPNA: This is the environmental police unit. You can call the Madeira office at 291 214 460 or use the national SOS Environment line at 808 200 520 .

This is the environmental police unit. You can call the Madeira office at or use the national SOS Environment line at . ​PSP (Police): Call 291 214 460 (Funchal Command) or email defesanimal@psp.pt.

​Additional Resources

​ SPAD Funchal: For domestic animal protection and guidance, call 291 220 852 .

For domestic animal protection and guidance, call . ​Local Firefighters (Bombeiros): Contact your local station if you find an injured or abandoned animal in immediate danger.

​Would you like me to find the contact information for a specific municipality’s veterinary service in Madeira?

Like this: Like Loading...