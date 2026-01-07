Emanuel Câmara criticizes the reduction of the social mobility subsidy per journey.

This island seems to be in such a mess and just costs us more and more money.

AIMA is a total mess, with people trapped in a situation for 2 years or more unable to travel.

CTT, We all know what a mess that is in with nothing changing since I have lived here.

Now, unable to go where we want to go on the Island, where we live, pay high taxes ect ect unless we book a space with a service thats also in a mess.

Now the Mobility Allowance, and the new rules, which must be against privacy laws…

A Socialist MP in the Assembly of the Republic speaks of an “attack on the intelligence and pockets of the people of Madeira and Porto Santo”.

Emanuel Câmara disagrees with what he calls the 50% reduction in the maximum fare for trips between Madeira and the mainland when the ticket is purchased separately (either one-way or return).

The Madeiran deputy elected by the Socialist Party to the Assembly of the Republic refers to the definition of the maximum amount of 200 euros per journey in these circumstances, according to the new legislation that has now come into force.

According to the Socialist MP, this is an “attack on the intelligence and wallets of the people of Madeira and Porto Santo, who will pay more to travel.” In his view, the problem will be most evident during peak demand periods, when “citizens ended up opting to buy individual trips, with the subsidy paid immediately up to €400 per trip; now, the people of Madeira will only be able to receive up to a maximum fare of €200, penalizing Madeiran families,” he explains in a statement.

Furthermore, he reiterates his criticism of the requirement for citizens to have their situation regularized with the Tax Authorities and Social Security in order to benefit from the Social Mobility Subsidy, which he sees as “an act of injustice and inequality for residents of the islands.”

Taking jabs at the Madeiran Executive, which shares the same political leanings as Luís Montenegro’s government in the Republic, Emanuel Câmara criticizes what he calls the lack of negotiating power of Miguel Albuquerque and his government in Lisbon.

