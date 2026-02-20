Caregiver suspected of diverting approximately 9,000 euros from elderly woman in Porto Santo.

The Madeira PSP (Public Security Police) seized 2,040 euros as part of an investigation into fraudulent withdrawals using an elderly woman’s bank card on the island of Porto Santo.

According to the statement released, the Criminal Investigation Brigade of the local police station carried out a house search, during which €1,640 and various documents relevant to the case were recovered. Subsequently, after leaving the police station, the suspect voluntarily returned to hand over another €400, claiming remorse.

The defendant, a 45-year-old woman, was hired to provide care for the victim, an 80-year-old woman with whom she lived.

According to the PSP (Portuguese Public Security Police), she allegedly took advantage of the elderly woman’s relationship of trust and vulnerability to make several unauthorized withdrawals over the past few months, with the total amount embezzled estimated at around 9,000 euros. The suspicious transactions were detected by the victim’s family, who reported the situation to the authorities.

The suspect was formally charged and released on her own recognizance. The investigation continues under the direction of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

