Cold, windy and rough seas

Colder weather will be with us until Sunday, and strong winds until the end of Saturday also.

The winds will be blowing from the north, which could cause airport problems, especially tomorrow (Thursday.)

The Funchal Port Authority, based on information from IPMA (Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere), has just issued two warnings, one of which is for strong sea swells, in effect until 6:00 PM on Thursday.

The other warning is for strong winds, force 7 (51 to 62 km/h) from any direction.

The announcements are accompanied by the usual safety recommendations for the public and boat owners.

