DIÁRIO wins five awards at the European Newspaper Award.

DIÁRIO has been awarded five times at the 27th edition of the ‘European Newspaper Award’.

Our morning newspaper received awards for three of its front pages: the one from October 19, 2024, the one from July 1, 2025 (and a two-page report inside), and the one from August 17, 2025. DIÁRIO also received an award in the Illustration category on November 25, 2024, and another award in the Special Pages category on August 13, 2025.

The largest European newspaper design competition is organized by the German organization Office for Newspaper Design. DIÁRIO boasts a collection of over sixty awards, most notably the historic one obtained in 2010, when it was considered the best local European newspaper of the year.

This year, the Newspaper of the Year was La Provincia, from Spain. The Weekly of the Year is the Greek H Kathimerini. The Newspaper of the Year – Special Edition award went to the German Zeitung für kommunale Wirtschaft. Público was chosen as the National Newspaper of the Year. This year, the European Local Newspaper of the Year award was not given.

The congress with the awards ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at Get Together. The Congress will take place on Thursday, June 18. The venue is the Palais Niederösterreich, Vienna.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...