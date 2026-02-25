Câmara de Lobos is the 6th Best European Destination for 2026.

A local distinction, but one that places Madeira as a whole as the sixth best European destination, ahead of Lisbon, for example.

Certainly a lot better than it use to be, but definitely not wirth any award for best destination in Europe, when you have to walk down piss filled alley ways, and avoid all the beggers. Just shows you can pay for any award….

Titled “Câmara de Lobos: Where the soul of Madeira comes to life”, the municipality was ranked as the 6th Best European Destination to visit in 2026, in a ranking of the 20 best destinations on the continent compiled annually by European Best Destinations.

Câmara de Lobos “has become one of the most irresistible destinations in Europe for 2026 — a colorful Madeiran village where vibrant fishing boats, imposing cliffs and the warm light of the Atlantic create an atmosphere that feels both timeless and subtly vibrant,” according to the text accompanying the distinction.

He adds that “the charm is immediate,” because “sunny terraces, narrow streets covered in bougainvillea, ocean views at every corner. Once portrayed by Winston Churchill, the city combines old-world beauty with a modern and vibrant touch—creative cafes, wine bars, bakeries, and small design shops add youthful energy to its traditional heart,” he defines, ideals that many have of Câmara de Lobos.

“Food is fundamental to the experience,” assures EBD. “From the classic espetada (meat skewers) and black scabbardfish to seaside restaurants and lively poncha bars at sunset, Câmara de Lobos offers some of the most authentic flavors of Madeira. With vineyards nearby, levada walks in the hills, and Funchal just minutes away, it’s the perfect combination of color, culture, nature, and tranquility,” they praise.

And they conclude: “Intimate, welcoming and full of personality, Câmara de Lobos is one of the unmissable destinations in Europe for 2026.”

This distinction, which names Madrid as the Best European Destination of 2026, places the Portuguese capital among the best, but behind Câmara de Lobos. Lisbon occupies 9th place, and Costa Vicentina (12th) is the other national destination in this ranking.

Besides the Spanish capital, the cities of Nicosia in Cyprus, the Stajerska Region in Slovenia, Verona in Italy, and Paris, the French capital, are ahead of Câmara de Lobos.

Like this: Like Loading...