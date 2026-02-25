TAP will operate the Faro-Funchal route year-round.

TAP will focus on the Faro-Funchal route and extend it throughout the year, the airline’s COO (Chief Operating Officer), Mário Chaves, revealed today.

“This summer we are resuming the Faro-Funchal route. As it went well last year, we decided to add a third frequency and also decided to invest in the winter, therefore, this route will now be a ‘year-round’ route,” stated Mário Chaves, speaking at BTL – Better Tourism Lisbon Travel Market, in Lisbon.

According to TAP’s COO, the decision is “very important” for the company, “for Madeira and for the mainland”.

Also present at BTL, which kicked off today at FIL in Parque das Nações, the president of the Regional Government of Madeira, Miguel Albuquerque, expressed his satisfaction with the decision, highlighting that the route “was needed” and is a “good strategy” for TAP.

The head of the Madeiran executive also recalled that Portugália used to operate that route, which “always yielded great results”.

TAP “is a very long-standing strategic partner of Madeira,” added Miguel Albuquerque, highlighting the role the company has played “in the development of tourism and accessibility” in the region.

From Algarve Primeiro