easyJet plane diverted to Porto Santo

An easyJet aircraft, originating from Lisbon, was unable to land on the island of Madeira, likely due to weather conditions, and ended up diverting to Porto Santo.

The plane landed at 9:34 am and is currently on the tarmac at the Madeira airport, waiting for better weather conditions.

According to what DIÁRIO has learned, about a dozen passengers decided to disembark in Porto Santo and then continue their journey, at night, on the ship Lobo Marinho.

This was not the only flight diverted this morning at Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo. Flight TP 1709, originating from Porto and scheduled to arrive in Madeira at 8 am, ended up being diverted to Tenerife.

There are also reports of several delays in both departures and arrivals, however, there is no information yet on cancelled flights.

Easyjet Gatwick just aborted a landing and is waiting for a second try.

