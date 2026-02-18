Madeira Mountains with private security

The headline in Jornal Madeira newspaper this Wednesday, February 18, 2026, reports that the mountains of Madeira will have private surveillance on seven trails. The Regional Government will use external services to monitor the routes until the end of the year, in an investment of 320,000 euros which, according to Eduardo Jesus, is a “decisive step” to protect the forest.

The photo illustrating the cover alludes to the traditional “Trapalhão” parade in Funchal, which has lost its strength and humor. The 2026 edition, in addition to being less forceful in its satire, had almost half the number of participants compared to last year, perhaps largely due to the various parades that took place throughout the island of Madeira.

Like this: Like Loading...