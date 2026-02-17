A scratch card worth half a million euros was sold at the Kabesse bar in Caniçal

The Kabesse bar in Caniçal became the stage for a historic moment for scratch card games in Madeira, selling the ticket with the largest prize ever recorded in the Region.

The lucky bettor purchased a Mega Pé de Meia ticket for 10 euros and secured a total prize of 504,000 euros, to be paid in installments of 3,000 euros per month for 14 years.

Eusébio Nunes, owner of Kabesse, was visibly pleased with the good news. “Santa Casa informed us that never before in Madeira had such a high prize been awarded on a scratch card. It’s a source of pride for us to participate in something like this,” he told JM.

The winning ticket was purchased late Saturday afternoon, and joy spread immediately among customers and staff, making the Kabesse bar the center of celebrations for a historic prize.

Like this: Like Loading...