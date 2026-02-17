Fat Tuesday with parades throughout the islands

Happy carnival day all.

This Fat Tuesday offers plenty of options for experiencing the festive spirit of the season. Check out some of the events marking this February 17th, 2026:

– In Caniçal, the Carnival parade starts at 2:00 PM, between Casa do Povo and Largo de São Sebastião;

– In Seixal, at 3:30 pm, the parade will take place through the streets of the parish center, followed by a social gathering with snacks;

– Starting at 3:00 PM, at the Casa do Povo in São Roque do Faial, the Carnival gathering and the ‘Best Costume’ contest will begin;

– At 3:00 PM, in Prazeres, the Carnival parade with lots of fun and masked revelers;

– In Porto Santo, the parade of troupes begins at 3:00 PM;

– In Funchal, at 4:00 PM, the grand Trapalhão parade will begin on Avenida Sá Carneiro;

– At 4:00 PM, in the center of the city of Caniço, you will experience the excitement of Carnival with the usual parade, full of joy and color;

– At the Casa do Povo da Ilha, starting at 6:30 PM, the ‘Best Masked 2026’ Contest will take place;

Starting at 8:15 PM in São Gonçalo, at Largo João Abel Caldeira Leal, Funchal, the challenge is “Put on your mask, unleash your joy,” for a night of great celebration.

