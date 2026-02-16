Portuguese Road Tax (IUC)

The payment of road tax which they had planed for February this year, has now been put back to April 2027.

In 2026, the IUC (Imposto Único de Circulação) continues to follow the old rules: payment is due in the month of the vehicle’s registration.

​Significant changes were postponed and will now take effect starting in 2027. Under the upcoming system, the payment date will no longer depend on your car’s registration month.

​Key Changes (Starting in 2027)

​Fixed Month: All payments will eventually shift to April.

​ 2027 Transition: To avoid double-taxing people too quickly, most 2027 payments will be delayed until October .

​Installments: For amounts over €100, you can split the payment (April/October). For amounts over €500, you can pay in three parts (April/July/October).

​Important: For this year (2026), you must still pay by the last day of your vehicle’s registration month.

