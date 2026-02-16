Horários do Funchal has a new website

Please let me know if you find it better than the previous.

Horários do Funchal is today presenting its new institutional website, marking “a significant step in the company’s modernization and digital transformation strategy.” The completely redesigned platform aims to place the user at the center of the experience and responds to the demands of an increasingly connected society.

The new website was developed with the aim of simplifying access to information and facilitating travel planning. “Among the main improvements are more intuitive navigation, a modern design adapted to all devices, from computers to smartphones, as well as optimized functionalities for consulting timetables, routes and service information,” writes Horários do Funchal.

The new website represents “much more than a technological update”; it is “a reflection of the company’s ongoing commitment to quality of service and the expectations of its users,” says the company, which aims for “every trip to begin in the best possible way, and that includes the digital experience.”

With the slogan “Your journey starts here,” Horários do Funchal reaffirms its position as a leading operator in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, focusing on innovation as a driver of development and on proximity to users as a fundamental value.

In a press release, the company invites all customers to explore the new platform and discover the new features that “make travel planning simpler and more accessible.”

The new website is now available at www.horariosdofunchal.pt .

