Heart transplant mobilizes professionals for urgent operation between Madeira and Lisbon.

Yesterday, an urgent medical transport operation was carried out to transfer a critically ill patient from Madeira to Lisbon, in a highly complex mission that lasted several hours. The logistics involved more than 20 professionals, including doctors, nurses, firefighters, paramedics, assistants, and crew members from the Portuguese Air Force.

Ambulances were mobilized in Madeira and Lisbon to ensure the patient’s transport between hospital units and their respective airports. The air link was guaranteed by a Falcon aircraft from the Portuguese Air Force (FAP).

In the region, the operation was coordinated by the Regional Command of Relief Operations (CROS) and involved an ambulance and its crew from the Portuguese Red Cross (CVP). Professionals from the Intensive Care Unit of Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital were also involved.

According to information obtained by JM, two medical teams from Lisbon traveled to Madeira to accompany the patient during air transport. The patient was then transferred to the capital to undergo a heart transplant.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...