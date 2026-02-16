A rough landing in Madeira damaged the landing gear

Some more news on the easyjet flight that hit the runway hard trying to land on Friday.

It was last Friday, shortly before noon, a flight from Gatwick, but only now has Antena 1 been able to confirm the details.

The plane damaged its landing gear when it violently touched down on the runway in Madeira, causing the oxygen masks to come loose.

It did not stabilize on the runway and took off for Porto Santo, where it landed safely and the passengers were accommodated in hotels until the following day.

The aircraft is still in Porto Santo, but it has already been repaired. Today at 5:40 PM, a plane from Gatwick will make a technical stop in Porto Santo to drop off a crew that will take the plane back.

This is an A320, with a capacity for approximately 180 passengers, and no injuries were reported. This situation is believed to be due to the poor weather conditions recorded on Friday in the Madeira Airport area.

From RTP-Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...