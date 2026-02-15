Câmara de Lobos will host a samba parade next Monday

If you missed the carnival parade last night, or maybe only arriving today or tomorrow then you have a chance to see 90% in Câmara de Lobos Monday night.

After the grand Carnival parade that brightened the avenues of Funchal last night, the glamour and samba return in all their splendor next Monday night, this time for the traditional Troupe Parade in the city of Câmara de Lobos.

The procession will feature 11 troupes, bringing together hundreds of participants in a celebratory event that involves the local community and attracts numerous visitors to the municipality every year.

Among the participating groups, the troupe from the Câmara de Lobos Municipal Council stands out — Grupo Sempre Jovem + CACI Câmara de Lobos — reinforcing the inclusive and community-oriented nature of the event.

The parade, scheduled for 8:00 PM, will, as in previous years, run through the main streets of the city center, providing the public with a festive and convivial atmosphere, in an initiative that has already become one of the highlights of Carnival in Câmara de Lobos.

The program concludes with a Drum Demonstration, next to the Chapel of Our Lady of the Conception, in a final moment of the show open to the public.

