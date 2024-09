The Regional Authority for Economic Activities (ARAE) closed another establishment in Funchal yesterday.

This time the restaurant ‘O Calhau’, located on Rua de João Gago, had to close its doors, allegedly due to lack of hygiene.

DIÁRIO has already asked ARAE for clarification in this regard.

There is still no date for the restaurant to reopen. Customers who come to the place have been surprised.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...