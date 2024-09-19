Fake News – Steven Hartley

Fake News – Steven HartleyTobi Hughes·19th September 2024Madeira News So the last news post on the accident in Camara de Lobos from Steven Hartley is Fake. Thanks to Ricardo Gonçalves for letting me know. And straight away he has posted another, as seen above. Very sad people with nothing to do in their lives. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related