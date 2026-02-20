Nearly one hundred accidents and 17 arrests in one week on Madeira’s roads.

The numbers are ridiculous, more than double to what they use to be a couple of years ago.

The Public Security Police reported that between February 13 and 19, 94 road accidents were recorded in the region, resulting in 34 minor injuries and three serious injuries. There were no fatalities recorded during that period.

According to data released by the Madeira Regional Command of the PSP (Public Security Police), the municipality of Funchal had the highest number of incidents, with 32 accidents, resulting in 11 minor injuries and one serious injury. This was followed by Santa Cruz, with 19 accidents and seven minor injuries, and Machico, with 11 accidents and one minor injury.

In Câmara de Lobos, eight accidents were recorded, with six minor injuries, while Ribeira Brava recorded five accidents and three minor injuries. Calheta had five accidents, but no victims. São Vicente recorded four accidents, also without injuries, and Santana four accidents, resulting in one minor injury.

In Ponta do Sol, three accidents occurred, resulting in one minor injury, and in Porto Moniz, two accidents resulted in three minor injuries. In Porto Santo, two accidents were recorded, with one minor injury and two serious injuries.

Regarding the type of accidents, the majority were collisions (74). There were also 10 run-off-road accidents, three pedestrian accidents and seven incidents classified as ‘other’.

In the context of road traffic enforcement, the Madeira PSP (Public Security Police) carried out several operations that resulted in the arrest of 17 people. Ten arrests were due to driving under the influence of alcohol and five to driving without a legal license. There was also one arrest for refusing a breathalyzer test and another for disobedience related to a seized vehicle.

