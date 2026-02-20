Camacha concludes Carnival with the “Burial of the Bone” procession.

The village of Camacha celebrates the end of Carnival on February 22nd with the parade “Burial of the Bone,” organized by the Parish Council and the Camacha Community Center.

The procession begins at 3:00 PM next to the Camacha Swimming Pool, passing through Rua Maria Ascensão and other streets in the parish, ending at Largo Conselheiro Aires de Ornelas.

The event brings together dance performances by local and guest troupes, including Grupo Fitness Team, Malta do Furor, Trupe Poeira D’Enigmas and, for the first time, ABM – Batucada da Madeira. Groups from Câmara de Lobos, such as Sempre Jovem and CACI, also participate. All participants compete for prizes, and participation awards are also presented.

