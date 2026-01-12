The port of Funchal welcomes almost nine thousand passengers

The Port of Funchal is receiving two of its usual Monday visits today, with the cruise ships ‘AIDAcosma’ and ‘Azura’ arriving at the Madeira Maritime Terminal, “carrying a total of 8,857 passengers and 2,584 crew members,” informs the Madeira Ports Authority. “Also this Monday, the sailing ship ‘Santa Maria Manuela’ (26 passengers and 16 crew members) will be in the Port of Funchal, and at the end of the day, the ‘Wind Star’ (122 passengers and 107 crew members) will arrive,” it adds.

Thus, “sailing with 5,911 passengers and 1,415 crew members, the ‘AIDAcosma’ entered the Port of Funchal at 6:00 AM, coming from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, for a 17-hour stopover ensured by Blatas.” The larger ship (337 meters) departs at 10:30 PM “towards Santa Cruz de Tenerife, where it will end its seven-day voyage on the Cruise Atlantic Islands (CAI) itinerary” and which “began on January 8th in Fuerteventura and visited Lanzarote and Gran Canaria, before arriving in Funchal,” it explains.

The ‘Azura’ has 4,115 people on board (2,946 passengers and 1,169 crew members) and is making a 12-hour stop, also arranged by Blatas. The 290-meter-long cruise ship arrived at 7:00 AM in Santa Cruz de Tenerife and will depart at 10:00 PM for Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. It is at the end of a two-week cruise on the CAI route, which began on January 2nd in Tenerife and visited Fuerteventura, La Palma, Gran Canaria, and Lanzarote, adds APRAM.

Also “at 8:00 am the sailboat ‘Santa Maria Manuela’ arrived, which will spend the night at the North Terminal (Pier 6) of the Port of Funchal. It arrived from Santa Cruz de La Palma, and departs on Tuesday at 11:00 am for Lisbon. It is a stopover for Transinsular,” he emphasizes, referring to the sailboat that has been in these waters recently.

Finally, at the end of the day, presumably around 11:00 PM, the ‘Wind Star’ should arrive to “spend two nights in Madeira”. The four-masted sailing ship, modern enough that its sails are furled or unfurled by computer, is in the small cruiser category (110 meters). It is managed by Blatas.

“It comes from Santa Cruz de La Palma and departs on Wednesday at 5:00 PM for Tenerife. It is also sailing on the CAI itinerary, a 10-day trip that began on January 9th in Tenerife and ends in the same port on the 19th. It will make stops in La Gomera, La Palma, Funchal, Lanzarote, and Gran Canaria,” adds APRAM.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, “the Region will receive visits from two more ships,” the ‘AIDAluna’ and the ‘Mein Schiff Relax’.

From Diário Notícias

