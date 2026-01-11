IPMA updates yellow warnings due to heavy rain and rough seas in Madeira and Porto Santo.

The Portuguese Institute for the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) has issued and updated several yellow warnings for the Autonomous Region of Madeira due to sometimes heavy rainfall and rough seas, valid between Monday afternoon and Tuesday night.

On the south coast of Madeira and in the mountainous regions, the yellow warning for precipitation remains in effect between 6:00 PM tomorrow, January 12th, and midnight on January 13th, with rain expected to be sometimes heavy.

Regarding sea conditions, IPMA (Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere) has updated its warnings, now covering the North coast of Madeira, the South coast and Porto Santo, with a yellow warning valid between 09:00 and 21:00 on January 13th. On the North coast and in Porto Santo, waves of 4 to 5 meters from the Northwest are expected, while on the West part of the South coast, waves may reach 4 to 4.5 meters, coming from the West/Northwest.

