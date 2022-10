A canyoning practitioner who had fallen from an estimated height of 16 meters was found dead in Ribeira do Moinho, in Seixal, in the municipality of Porto Moniz.

This is a German tourist, whose age has not yet been determined, who was accompanied by five other individuals.

The Volunteer Firefighters of São Vicente and Porto Moniz and the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters are involved in this operation.

From Diário Notícias

