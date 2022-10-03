Flooding inside Cota 40 tunnel causes traffic chaos

The chaos that was already being felt in the traffic along the entire Cota 40, and which now extends to several other arteries, namely João Paulo II streets (in the Ajuda area) or das Maravilhas (next to the agricultural cooperative), it may have been caused by flooding inside the tunnel that connects this last road to Severiano Ferraz (Red Cross) square.

Very slow traffic to continue as long as the road is not reopened in the descending direction. The entire central area of ​​Funchal and adjacent roads, as the photos document, will continue in an authentic gigantic stop-start.

From Diário Notícias

