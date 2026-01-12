All the info below for booking walks and levadas .

https://simplifica.madeira.gov.pt/

Are you a resident and would like free access to classified pedestrian courses?

It’s that simple!

1 – Sign up for Simplifica (if you haven’t already)

2 – Login to SIMPLIFICA portal

3 – Make sure your Resident Card is valid and up to date

4 – Select the service “Payment of fees for access to classified pedestrian courses” and fill out the form

5 – Make your Reservation

6 – Download tickets and put them in your wallet.

Video tutorial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nfoZcap2mzU

For tourists and non-residents:

1 – If you are a tourist or non a resident of the Autonomous Region of Madeira, it is not necessary to register on the portal

2 – Select the service “Payment of fees for access to classified pedestrian routes”

3 – Make your reservation and make payment.

Video tutorial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VKFENMgdWWs

For more information go to the link of Instituto das Florestas e Conservação da Natureza, RAM , the entity responsible for the classified pedestrian courses:

https://ifcn.madeira.gov.pt/pt/atividades-de-natureza/percursos-pedestres-recomendados/percursos-pedestres-recomendados.html

Instituto das Florestas e Conservação da Natureza, RAM.

