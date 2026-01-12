All the info below for booking walks and levadas .
https://simplifica.madeira.gov.pt/
Are you a resident and would like free access to classified pedestrian courses?
It’s that simple!
1 – Sign up for Simplifica (if you haven’t already)
2 – Login to SIMPLIFICA portal
3 – Make sure your Resident Card is valid and up to date
4 – Select the service “Payment of fees for access to classified pedestrian courses” and fill out the form
5 – Make your Reservation
6 – Download tickets and put them in your wallet.
Video tutorial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nfoZcap2mzU
For tourists and non-residents:
1 – If you are a tourist or non a resident of the Autonomous Region of Madeira, it is not necessary to register on the portal
2 – Select the service “Payment of fees for access to classified pedestrian routes”
3 – Make your reservation and make payment.
Video tutorial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VKFENMgdWWs
For more information go to the link of Instituto das Florestas e Conservação da Natureza, RAM , the entity responsible for the classified pedestrian courses:
https://ifcn.madeira.gov.pt/pt/atividades-de-natureza/percursos-pedestres-recomendados/percursos-pedestres-recomendados.html
Instituto das Florestas e Conservação da Natureza, RAM.