Student who threatened classmates with a razor blade suspended

A student from the Madeira School of Hospitality and Tourism was suspended this morning due to an act of violence in a classroom, as previously reported by JM.

When questioned by the newspaper, the school’s director, Fernando Figueiredo, confirmed that the incident “happened in a classroom of an adult course, although most of the students were young.” He admitted that “the student in question was immediately suspended” and is now “with the school psychologist.”

“I don’t know and didn’t see what happened. I was in a meeting when I was alerted to this situation. The student had a razor blade or pocketknife in his possession, which is in my possession. Naturally, this is an extremely serious situation that was, fortunately, resolved with a quick intervention from the school administration,” he emphasizes.

Speaking to JM, Fernando Figueiredo confirmed that the process will not end here, due to its seriousness. “I will await the report on the situation, starting with the testimony of the classmates who were in the class and also the school psychologist. The process will continue at the legal level, especially since it involves an adult student.”

