Government seeks solution to release Portuguese political prisoners in Venezuela.

This afternoon, Sancho Gomes met with Juan Rodriguez’s daughters and explained that the Regional Government is working towards the release of the two political prisoners with ties to Madeira, Juan Rodriguez and Fernando Venâncio.

In statements to the press, the regional director of Communities and External Cooperation stressed that the president of the Regional Government, in this context, will send a letter to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, requesting diplomatic intervention, through all possible channels, to persuade the Venezuelan government to release political prisoners.

According to Sancho Gomes, a letter on the same subject will also be sent to the United States Ambassador in Lisbon, asking him to use his diplomatic influence to contribute to the release of political prisoners, particularly those of Madeiran origin.

Juan Rodriguez has been imprisoned in Rodeo I since October 2019. Fernando Venâncio was arrested in 2024 and is currently imprisoned in Turmero, Aragua State.

Like this: Like Loading...