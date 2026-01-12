Tourists rescued after becoming exhausted on the Santana Trail

No words…. Hope they paid for the rescue.

Several teams from the Santana Volunteer Fire Department were mobilized on Monday afternoon for a search and rescue operation for a group of tourists who became physically exhausted on trails and paths in the Fajã da Nogueira area, in the municipality of Santana. According to JM, the visitors did not have injuries, but were disoriented and unable to safely return to the road due to fatigue and the approaching night.

A Civil Protection source confirmed that three foreign citizens, two women and one man, aged between 35 and 45, were assisted. Firefighters located the group after the alert and proceeded to safely escort them to an accessible area where they could receive support.

Following this incident, and as a preventive measure to ensure response capacity in the municipality, Civil Protection activated resources from the Portuguese Red Cross in Santana. This reinforcement was intended to guarantee pre-hospital care during the period in which the fire brigade teams were engaged in the rescue operation.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...