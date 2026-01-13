Patient dies after falling from the 3rd floor of Marmeleiros Hospital.

An 82-year-old man died after falling from a third-floor window of the medical ward at Marmeleiros Hospital, under circumstances that are still unclear.

According to what we were able to ascertain, the elderly man was in a highly problematic situation. Although clinically cured, he had remained hospitalized for some time awaiting a place in a care facility, and his discharge from the hospital was not possible due to a lack of social support.

The newspaper is trying to obtain clarification from SESARAM regarding the circumstances of the fall.

