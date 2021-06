According to the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection, Madeira has another death due to Covid-19.

“On the 29th of June we have to inform the death of a patient with covid-19 (77 years old), with associated comorbidities, at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital”, reveals in a statement.

To the bereaved family he offers ” heart felt condolences.”

To date, the Region accounts for a total of 73 deaths associated with the disease.

From Diário Notícias