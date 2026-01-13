SESARAM opens internal inquiry following patient’s death at Marmeleiros Hospital.

Following the incident at Marmeleiros Hospital, which resulted in the death of an 82-year-old man after a window fell from the 3rd floor of the medical ward, SESARAM announced the opening of an internal investigation.

In response to DIÁRIO, the Health Service of the Autonomous Region of Madeira (SESARAM) deeply regrets the death of the patient and extends its deepest condolences to the family, stating that the necessary support is being provided to the relatives.

The entity clarifies that an immediate internal inquiry has been ordered, with the aim of fully ascertaining the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident. “SESARAM is fully cooperating with the competent police authorities, who are responsible for investigating the causes of the occurrence,” it clarifies.

Due to professional confidentiality and data protection reasons, SESARAM states that it is not possible to disclose information about the patient’s medical history or individual context. However, it assures that the patient benefited from “permanent multidisciplinary support, in accordance with institutional norms and protocols.”

