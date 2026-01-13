Mobility Allowance, last day at post office

Tomorrow in the press says its the last day to get the Mobility Allowance tomorrow 14th January from the post office, then you need to fight your was through the new online system. Thought the lady in the Post office didnt know tomorrow is the last day…so it maybe or may not be.

I just queued for 75 mins to do mine, but happy to say it all went smooth.

You just need take your residence card, Passport if foreign resident, boarding passes, and printed invoice. I flew with TAP, which i also think is mych easyier than through easyjet, thats just my opinion, as at the counters, thise that flew easyjet were taking longer.

You get a refund in cash, so for me my full return trip to Porto with luggage, and I even went executive class going as it was only 10 euros more than economy when booking, the total 328.00 euros

So my refund was 249.00 euros, as you only pay 79.00 return trip. I didnt actually no if it included executive class, or luggage, but it does.

You need to be a tax resident, and making contributions I believe, maybe to social security also, but um unsure of that. If anyone knows please let me know.

