Nine cats poisoned at Galeão Area sparks outrage among residents

Nine cats belonging to a colony in the Galeão area of ​​Funchal were allegedly poisoned between Wednesday and Thursday, a situation that is generating outrage among residents and caregivers.

According to reports heard by JM, the first signs appeared on Wednesday night, when some of the animals were seen “somersaulting” around the garden, showing clear signs of suffering and disorientation.

Six of the cats were taken to the veterinary hospital. Despite efforts to save the animals, the last of the nine affected cats died this morning.

The colony is monitored by local caretakers who ensure the animals are fed, sterilized, and cared for.

Those in charge of the colony now admit they are going ahead with a formal complaint to the authorities, namely the GNR (National Republican Guard) and the Animal Ombudsman, requesting an investigation and that those responsible be held accountable.

It should be noted that poisoning animals is a crime punishable by law in Portugal.

