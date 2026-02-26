Two new direct flights to Porto Santo: Luxembourg and Prague

The Regional Secretary for Tourism, Environment and Culture announced today two new projects for the island of Porto Santo.

Direct flights will come from Luxembourg and Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, with the first service starting on March 31st and the second on April 5th.

“These are interesting operations because the Porto Santo market depends heavily on this accessibility to mitigate the island’s seasonality,” explained Eduardo Jesus.

The operations will take place during the IATA summer season.

Like this: Like Loading...