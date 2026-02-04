Wind forces easyjet to divert to Porto Santo

EasyJet flight EZY8519, which departed London at 07:00 and was scheduled to land in Madeira at 11:00, ended up being diverted to Porto Santo due to adverse conditions at the airport caused by strong winds.

The company predicts that the plane will take off again from the golden island towards Madeira at 12:20 pm, and should land at 1:05 pm, weather permitting.

So far, all other airport operations are proceeding normally.

The flight was estimated to depart at 15.30, but hasn’t yet, and not sure if the flight has returned from Porto Santo.

Like this: Like Loading...