30-year-old immigrant dies in workplace accident in Funchal.

A 30-year-old man, originally from Bangladesh, died this Wednesday following a workplace accident in Funchal yesterday, when a bag of cement fell from a crane at the construction site. According to information released by the Islamic Cultural Center of Madeira, it was the young man’s first day of work in construction.

The young man was assisted at the scene by the Madeira Volunteer Firefighters and EMIR (Emergency Medical Intervention Team). The victim had serious head and leg injuries.

The Islamic Cultural Center of Madeira expressed its sorrow for the worker’s death, highlighting the impact of the loss on the family, which is facing an “extremely difficult” time. The company responsible for the construction is providing support to the family and handling the process with the insurance company.

The Muslim community in Madeira also highlighted the need for a dedicated space for Islamic burials in the region, pointing out that other religious communities, such as the Jewish and Anglican communities, already have local cemeteries. The decision to transport the body to Lisbon and possibly to Bangladesh for burial is being organized by the community.

The statement concludes with a prayer for the young man’s soul and an appeal for patience and strength from the family during this time of grief.

From Diário Notícias

