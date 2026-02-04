Prolonged ship horn surprises those walking in downtown Funchal.

The ship Mein Schiff Relax was, in fact, conducting a short horn drill.

An unusual event caught the attention of those strolling or working in downtown Funchal on Wednesday morning. The horn of one of the ships docked in the port was heard continuously for about five minutes, without any apparent reason related to maneuvers or emergency situations.

According to information consulted on the Cruise Radar website, the ships Mein Schiff Relax and Marella Voyager were currently docked in the port of Funchal, and it is not yet possible to determine with absolute certainty which of the vessels was the source of the siren.

In order to clarify the situation, DIÁRIO contacted the Captain of the Port of Funchal, Bruno Teles, who stated that the case is being analyzed, pointing, however, to a possible technical failure. “Normally, the sirens on ships operate with compressed air and, sometimes, the opening valve can become blocked. That may have been the case,” he explained.

However, in clarifications provided to DIÁRIO, the Port Captain of Funchal confirmed that the ship in question was the Mein Schiff Relax. He explained that the situation occurred during a technical exercise related to the ship’s horn, which was supposed to be short but ended up being prolonged.

