Cristiano Ronaldo’s plane arrives in Madeira

Ronaldo will be spending his birthday in Madeira tomorrow .

The private jet of the Madeira-born star landed late this afternoon at Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Gulfstream G650, an aircraft valued at around 70 million euros, arrived at approximately 6:30 PM.

Cristiano Ronaldo will celebrate his 41st birthday tomorrow, February 5th, at a time when he is going through a more complicated period in the Saudi League, having missed the previous game on Monday because he was unhappy with the investment made by the PIF (Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund) in Al-Nassr.

The striker’s dissatisfaction centers on what he considers unequal treatment between Al-Nassr and other clubs also under the control or influence of the same fund, such as Al-Hilal, their main rival.

Ronaldo and coach Jorge Jesus reportedly requested more significant reinforcements during the last winter transfer window, aiming to strengthen the team in the title race, but these ultimately failed to materialize, while rival clubs secured more impactful signings, a fact that contributed to increasing the captain’s discontent.

