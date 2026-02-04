Association for the Defense of Heritage “vehemently condemns” the demolition of Quinta das Tangerinas.

The GENUS – Madeira Heritage Defense Association vehemently repudiated this afternoon the ongoing intervention at Quinta das Tangerinas. At issue is the already denounced demolition of this property in the parish of Santa Luzia.

In a statement, the association says that the property in question is “listed in the Funchal Municipal Master Plan and protected in the descriptive matrix of Madeiran estates, whose intervention can only occur with the express and substantiated authorization of the City Council, which does not appear to have been complied with.”

Due to these circumstances, GENUS, through the statement sent to newsrooms, demands “the immediate suspension of the demolition work, an urgent investigation by the Funchal City Council and the municipal inspection authorities, as well as the full accountability of the material and intellectual authors of this illegal action that threatens the cultural heritage of Madeira”.

While stating that it will remain “vigilant,” the Madeira Heritage Defense Association says it is “available to coordinate responses that guarantee the protection of these essential testimonies of our shared history,” as we can read in the same note.

About a week ago, councilors from Juntos Pelo Povo (JPP) in the Funchal City Council denounced this situation, demanding “the immediate halt and suspension” of the ongoing work at Quinta das Tangerinas.

From Diário Notícias

