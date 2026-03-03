84 flights cancelled

176 movements canceled in two days due to strong winds.

All flights scheduled for tonight are cancelled and the vast majority of flights scheduled throughout the day did not take place.

Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo once again felt the severe effects of Storm Regina today, with gusts exceeding 100 km/h severely impacting air operations. Of the 97 scheduled flights (49 arrivals and 48 departures), 84 were cancelled, including all TAP Air Portugal operations. Only half a dozen planes managed to land during the morning.

The Lisbon-Funchal connections were the most affected. Of the 22 scheduled flights operated by the three airlines on the route — TAP, easyJet and Ryanair — only two flights took place, both operated by easyJet Europe. Several planes diverted to alternative airports, such as Porto Santo and the Canary Islands, and some aircraft returned to their origin.

Between yesterday and today, 176 flights were cancelled, affecting approximately 35,000 passengers.

Also passengers are still trying to get where they need to be from the cancelled flights last Thursday and Friday.

