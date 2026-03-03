TAP AIR PORTUGAL ADDS ORLANDO FLORIDA GETS A NEW NONSTOP TO LISBON

TAP Air Portugal has officially announced it will launch nonstop service between Lisbon and Orlando, Florida, starting October 29. The new route will operate three times per week, marking another major step in TAP’s U.S. growth strategy.

✈️ Lisbon – Orlando: A Strategic Move

Orlando becomes TAP’s newest U.S. gateway, tapping into:

• Strong leisure demand to Florida

• Growing Portuguese-American travel flows

• Disney & theme park tourism traffic

• Convenient European connections via Lisbon

With Lisbon serving as a powerful connecting hub, passengers from Orlando will gain easy access to dozens of destinations across Europe, Africa, and South America.

🌎 TAP’s Growing U.S. Footprint

With Orlando added, TAP now serves eight U.S. destinations:

• New York (JFK)

• Boston

• Miami

• Washington Dulles

• Chicago O’Hare

• Los Angeles

• San Francisco

• Newark

Beyond the U.S., TAP also connects North America to Lisbon from:

• Toronto

• Montreal

• Cancún

This aggressive network build-out positions TAP as one of Europe’s most expansion-focused carriers in the North American market.

🛫 Fleet & Experience

The route is expected to be operated by TAP’s modern Airbus fleet, such as the A321LR or A330neo both designed for fuel-efficient long-haul operations while offering lie-flat business class seats and modern cabin interiors.

📈 Why This Matters

Florida remains one of the strongest transatlantic leisure markets in the U.S., and Orlando has long been underserved for nonstop European service outside of major legacy hubs.

As U.S. giants like Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and American Airlines continue battling for transatlantic dominance, TAP is quietly building a powerful niche strategy connecting secondary U.S. markets directly to Southern Europe.

Orlando just became a little closer to Europe.

