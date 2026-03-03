Snow forces the closure of several roads.

Access to Areeiro and Paul da Serra is closed for safety reasons.

The snowfall forced the closure of several roads in the higher areas of Madeira Island this Tuesday, the 3rd, due to the risk to traffic.

The Regional Government confirms that the following roads are closed: ER202 between Poiso and Pico do Areeiro, ER218 between Pico das Pedras and Achada do Teixeira, the Forest Road between Eira do Serrado and Pico do Areeiro, and the road from Malhadinha, in Ponta do Sol, to Paul da Serra.

The Municipality of Calheta also informs that, due to fallen trees and snow, the road connecting Rochão to Paul da Serra and the road between Rabaçal and Bica da Cana are closed.

At midday, the temperature remained below zero (-1.2 ºC) at Pico do Areeiro, where up to 20cm may fall.

From Diário Notícias

