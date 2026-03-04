Car rentals in Madeira generated over 87 million euros in nine months

Self-drive vehicle rental services in the Autonomous Region of Madeira recorded 342,937 contracts between January and September 2025, generating revenues exceeding 87.1 million euros, according to data released this Wednesday by the Regional Directorate of Statistics of Madeira (DREM).

According to DREM, the information results from the provisional findings of the Quarterly Survey of Vehicle Rental Companies in the RAM (ITEAVRAM), relating to the first nine months of 2025, with the data for the first quarter having been revised.

According to the entity, the majority of contracts involved vehicle delivery at the airport, representing 58.4% of the total. This is followed by rental company offices, with 32.9%, and hotels, with 8.7%.

DREM reports that the number of contracts increased throughout the analyzed period. In the first quarter of 2025, 102,876 contracts were signed, a number that rose to 117,606 in the second quarter, corresponding to a growth of 14.3%. In the third quarter, 122,455 contracts were registered, 4.1% more than in the previous quarter, an evolution that follows the trend of tourism activity.

From Jornal Madeira

