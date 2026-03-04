Wind once again disrupts operations at Madeira Airport

This is terrible for all the passengers. 😪

The wind returned, at the end of the morning this Wednesday, to affect air traffic at Madeira Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo, at a time when air operations had returned to normal after the constraints caused by the passage of Storm Regina.

After a relatively stable morning, the gusts intensified again, making landing maneuvers difficult and forcing several aircraft to remain in a holding pattern in the region’s airspace.

According to the Flight Radar website, they are circling to try and land flight W6 2397, from Budapest, operated by Wizz Air Hungary, as well as flight D8 8534, from Aalborg, operated by Norwegian Air Sweden, initially scheduled for 11:15.

Also, a Binter Canarias plane, coming from Tenerife, is currently attempting to complete its landing after circling several times in the air, a situation similar to that recorded with flight TOM2102 from Manchester, operated by TUI Airways, and with the Ponta Delgada–Funchal connection of Azores Airlines.

As has been the case in recent days, weather conditions remain unstable, with periods of improvement interspersed with strong gusts that temporarily disrupt airport operations.

From Diário Notícias

